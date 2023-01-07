City council member asking for increased transparency for Orchard Mesa Pool negations

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We already told you how our records request for city, council, and district emails from November and late December indicated the three favored closing the pool, but now the controversy has some calling for increased transparency.

The Grand Junction City council discussed the Orchard Mesa Pool at a meeting on January 4.

“This is my update to give this evening as the negotiator appointed by the council to work with the other two entities,” said Mayor Anna Stout.

But not everyone on the council agreed. “We did not appoint her. We did not discuss she was the one that we want,” said council member Dennis Simpson.

Simpson says in most instances; the council doesn’t appoint one of its own as a negotiator. “It’s either the lawyer or the city manager, or both, and they obviously have no authority to make any kind of commitments,” said Simpson.

A city spokesperson told us in an email the council made the decision to have Stout serve as a negotiator on November 2 in an executive session, but Simpson and others question when Stout started acting as a negotiator. Here’s why a letter from Stout to the school district shows talks began on October 31 prior to that November executive session.

“I would like to explain what actually happened on November 2,” said Simpson. “Stout brought to us in executive session a proposal that she had negotiated before November 2 and asked us to comment back to her about what we thought of the proposal that she had already negotiated.”

Simpson says the decision for Stout to represent the city should have been made in public. That’s where the latest update ended after Simpson and others voted down Stout’s push to talk about the pool behind closed doors in executive session.

“It should be an extreme reason to go into executive session. It’s true that we can go into executive sessions to instruct negotiators, but I didn’t think there would possibly be a reason that we need to hide from the public,” said Simpson.

“That’s not the purpose. That’s not the goal. The goal was to get to the agreement that we have now. That keeps the pool open,” said Stout.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.