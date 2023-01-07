Montrose residents encouraged to test homes for radon

MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - Radon is the leading cause of lung cancer deaths among nonsmokers in America and claims the lives of nearly 21,000 Americans each year.

Additionally, over 500 lung cancer deaths are caused from Radon in Colorado each year. Montrose County is offering free radon test kits while supplies last to Montrose residents to help protect county residents.

Exposure to radon is a preventable health risk. Testing may help prevent unnecessary exposure. January is National Radon Action Month and Montrose County urges homeowners to take this simple step to protect their families from radon exposure.

“The radon test kits are part of a grant from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, and we are grateful that the region has received grant funding for the past several years to offer this service to homeowners in Montrose County,” said Public Health Director Jim Austin. “The kits are an easy way to protect your family and know your risk. There are also resources available to aid with mitigation assistance.”

Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas. The colorless, odorless, tasteless gas can enter homes through minuscule cracks in the floor or small spaces around utility pipes. It can accumulate unless properly mitigated.

Long-term radon exposure is the leading cause of lung cancer in non-smokers and the second-leading cause of lung cancer in smokers.

Testing is easy and affordable. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s website also lists contractors certified by the National Radon Proficiency Program who install systems to mitigate radon.

Colorado residents also can call the state’s Radon Hotline at 1-800-846-3986.

Free test kits are available while supplies last (one per homeowner) at Montrose County Public Health offices at 1845 South Townsend Avenue or at the Montrose County Public Health and Human Services building in Nucla at 851 Main Street.

