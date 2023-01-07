Report: Indianapolis turns down NFL request to host to AFC championship game

Indianapolis has reportedly turned down a request to host this year's AFC championship game.
Indianapolis has reportedly turned down a request to host this year's AFC championship game.(AP Photo/Tom Strickland)
By Nick Sloan and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 7:05 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (KCTV/Gray News) - Indianapolis has reportedly turned down an NFL request to host this year’s AFC championship game.

KCTV reports that Indianapolis was one of the multiple cities being considered by the NFL to host the AFC championship game under a proposal approved Friday by the league.

However, the Indianapolis Business Journal cited that a “busy convention month” has forced the city to turn the NFL’s request down.

Part of the league’s new postseason proposal includes possibly playing the AFC championship game at a neutral site.

The NFL agreed on several postseason changes after deciding to cancel Monday’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals where Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field.

According to The Associated Press, the AFC championship game will be played at a neutral site if the participating teams played an unequal number of games and both could have been the No. 1 seed and hosted the game had all AFC clubs played a full 17-game regular season.

Those circumstances involve Buffalo or Cincinnati qualifying for the game as a road team. If Buffalo and Kansas City both win or tie this weekend, a Bills-Chiefs AFC title game would be at a neutral site.

If Buffalo and Kansas City both lose and Baltimore wins or ties, a Bills-Chiefs AFC title game would be at a neutral site.

If Buffalo and Kansas City both lose and Cincinnati wins, Bills or Bengals against Kansas City in the AFC title game would be at a neutral site.

The league is reportedly continuing to explore several stadium options.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

911 dispatcher Eric Betts fields an emergency call at the Summit County 911 Center, Friday,...
Colorado ski town emergency dispatch centers fielding dozens of automated 911 calls from skier iPhones
Officers received a call regarding the fetus being found behind the building. They found the...
Remains of human fetus found behind building
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say
Christian Childers, 26, is hospitalized in a medically induced coma after an asthma attack on...
Man in coma after living with black mold for months
The empty Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors and Donor Services in Montrose, Colo., on Oct. 24,...
Montrose funeral home mastermind and co-conspirator sentenced

Latest News

Police in Oklahoma said they have taken a 12-year-old girl into custody for stabbing her brother.
Police: 12-year-old girl arrested after stabbing, killing younger brother
Police continue their investigation at a home where eight family members were found dead in...
Family of slain Utah family says husband took guns from home
FILE - A bump stock is displayed on March 15, 2019, in Harrisonburg, Va. A Trump administration...
US appeals court blocks ban on rapid-fire ‘bump stocks’
FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer pauses while working against the San...
Dodgers cut pitcher Trevor Bauer after suspension reduced