Domestic violence at an all-time high in Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - In Colorado, domestic violence deaths are at an all-time high since the state began tracking this information in 2016. Majority Leader Monica Duran, a domestic violence survivor, has spent her career at the capitol advocating for survivors’ rights and services.

“The annual report from the Colorado Domestic Violence Fatality Review Board has confirmed one of my worst fears – domestic violence deaths surged in 2021 and are now at an all-time high in Colorado.

“This is frightening, and I am keeping those who have lost a friend or loved one to domestic violence very close to my heart. Everyone deserves to feel safe in their homes and communities. For a time in my life, I was not safe in my own home. I know the feeling of displacement and the struggle of navigating your next move to keep you and your children safe.

“Today, and every day, I am deeply committed to ensuring Colorado’s crime victims and survivors receive the support and services they deserve. While the rise of domestic violence deaths is troubling and we have a lot to work to do, we have been able to secure multi-year funding that will enhance services for victims of crime. This year, we will make improving public safety a top priority and continue our focus on providing the services that survivors need.”

In 2022, Majority Leader Duran spearheaded SB22-183 which invested $48 million toward providing critical resources, programs and support to victims of crime, including domestic violence. She has also sponsored bills to protect survivors of domestic violence by strengthening enforcement of requirements that certain domestic violence abusers relinquish their firearms. If you need help in Colorado, call (800) 799-7233 to be connected to the National Domestic Violence Hotline or visit violencefreecolorado.org

