Dry conditions to persist, changes arriving next week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Throughout the Western Slope, conditions have remained dry, and many locations sat under a range of sky conditions, from partly cloudy and sunny to completely overcast. Temperatures in Grand Junction and Montrose sat in the lower 40s to upper 30s. We will continue to see cloud cover increase throughout the Western Slope tonight, so locations that stay under partly cloudy skies will transition over to overcast. Temperatures tonight will sit in the lower 20s for Grand Junction and mid-teens for people living in Montrose.

Over the two days from Sunday, January 8, until Monday, January 9, conditions and temperatures will remain almost identical. Temperatures in Grand Junction will sit in the upper 30s to lower 40s, and in Montrose, in the lower 40s. Overcast skies will continue throughout the Western Slope for both days, and then changes will arrive for our mountains and the high country as we get into Tuesday, January 9.

On Tuesday, a snowmaker will arrive in the state. However, most of this system will focus on the mountains and the high country. Our valleys will see little to no snowfall or rain from this event. Anything falling over the valleys will have a high chance of evaporation or accruing before it reaches the surface. For the high country, snowfall accumulation will be light, as many could see up to five inches at most. In our mountains, we are looking at up to seven inches.

On Wednesday, January 10, significant rain and snowmaker will arrive throughout the Western Slope and along the Continental Divide. Similar to Tuesday, mountains and the high country will have the best chance of snowfall. There is a greater chance of a rain and snow mix for the valleys, with little to no accumulation expected. For the mountains, additional snowfall accumulation can range from five to ten inches in the high country, around four to six inches.

Thursday, January 11, and Saturday, January 13, conditions will return to being dry across most of Western Slope. However, our mountains still have a chance of having some residual snowfall throughout the morning hours. Temperatures will sit around the upper 30s to lower 40s for Grand Junction and Montrose and rise into the lower to mid-40 degree range by the start of the weekend.

