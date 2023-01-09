Oscar Mayer searching for next class of Wienermobile drivers

Not only do hot doggers get to drive the Wienermobile through 20 states, but they also get to...
Not only do hot doggers get to drive the Wienermobile through 20 states, but they also get to serve as an Oscar Mayer spokesperson at more than 200 events during the year.(Debra Worley)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 7:22 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Oscar Mayer is now recruiting the next class of drivers for its iconic Wienermobile.

The company is searching for outgoing, creative, friendly, enthusiastic graduating college seniors who have an appetite for adventure to be the next “hot doggers.”

Not only do hot doggers get to drive the Wienermobile through 20 states, but they also get to serve as an Oscar Mayer spokesperson at more than 200 events during the year.

The drivers also document their journeys on social media.

Aspiring hot doggers can apply online before Jan. 31.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said it appears the husband and father, Michael Haight, shot and killed his wife Tausha,...
Utah family killed in murder-suicide was previously known to police, officials say
Officers received a call regarding the fetus being found behind the building. They found the...
Remains of human fetus found behind building
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say
Christian Childers, 26, is hospitalized in a medically induced coma after an asthma attack on...
Man in coma after living with black mold for months
The empty Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors and Donor Services in Montrose, Colo., on Oct. 24,...
Montrose funeral home mastermind and co-conspirator sentenced

Latest News

Municipal workers clear the rubble on the roof of College No. 47 which was damaged by a Russian...
Ukraine school spurns Russian claim of troops killed there
A sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver is seen...
Feds review Musk tweet about disabling driver monitoring in Teslas
Protesters, supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, storm the the National...
Brazilian officials vow crackdown on pro-Bolsonaro rioters
Nurses at two large New York City hospitals went on strike on Monday.
Nurses go on strike at 2 big New York City hospitals