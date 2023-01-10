Drier this afternoon, rain and snow returns tonight

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The first round of rain and snow swept through the Western Slope last night and early this morning. While the snow stayed in the higher elevations, Grand Junction saw some extended periods of light rain late last night with some shorter periods of light rain earlier this morning. That first round of rain and snow is now headed toward the Continental Divide, and we’re seeing a little bit of sunshine over the Grand Valley late this morning, and we’ll continue to see partly to mostly cloudy skies through much of the afternoon with highs in the middle 40s. Clouds will be on the increase ahead of the second round of rain and snow later this afternoon, the spotty higher elevation rain and snow becomes much more widespread through the evening and especially into the overnight hours. We could see some heavier valley rain and mountain snow around midnight or so as a cold front sweeps through the region. Enough moisture will linger around behind the front to keep scattered snow around the Western Slope for most of Wednesday morning. We’ll start to dry out into the afternoon, and the last bit of spotty snow should dissipated over the High Country by late Wednesday afternoon.

The valleys will most likely see their best chances for snow Wednesday morning, with accumulations ranging generally between 1 to 2 inches with locally higher and smaller amounts. Snow accumulations increase as you head up in elevation, with 6 to 9 inches of snow in Telluride, the Grand Mesa, Paonia, Aspen, and into Vail, and up to a foot or more of snow possible in Crested Butte, the mountains north of Glenwood Springs, and a couple of locations in the San Juan Mountains. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the Uncompahgre Plateau and the San Juan Mountains until 6 PM Wednesday evening, and the northern and central mountains of the Western Slope until 9 PM Wednesday evening.

We’ll gradually dry out and skies will start to clear out some overnight Wednesday night. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies settle in across the region on Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Clouds will start to increase ahead of our next system on Saturday, then our next round of rain and snow moves across the region in a couple of different waves on Sunday and into Monday.

