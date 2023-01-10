Grand Rivers Humane Society: Meet Lil Ann

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Everyone say hello to Lil Ann. She is a very affectionate lap cat and good with dogs, other calm cats, and older children. She does well with the company of different people but will always have her favorite person. She has a playful side that can come out every now and then. She has the best personality you could ask for in a cat and is sweet.

Adoptable NOW and at our event:

Kitty Corner

1649 Main Street

Grand Junction, CO 81501

Sat 1/14/22 from 10am to 1pm

Cat adoption fee: $100 CASH only please

For more information visit the link below.

https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2fgrandrivershumane.org%2fadoption-application%2f&c=E,1,CEog77i1nN9X4OxEFrkemnHKpXHyAvxD3_BGkzmQy51MtzBkND1u2PJ0Ci_X6TNG5YDuGYzBtSqzDV0VJzA89z1WVHWNAe_5M3y_idhudA,,&typo=1

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.