Mesa County traffic stop leads to discovery of 60,000 Fentanyl pills
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 2:59 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A deputy with the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on I-70 near Fruita, Colorado, for false license plates leading to a major drug bust.
Mid-afternoon on January 9, 2023, a voluntary search revealed an estimated 60,000 blue pills consistant with Fentanyl, 5 ounces of cocaine and a large amount of US currency.
Henry Espinal-Meza, 30, was arrested and booked into the Mesa County Detention Facility.
He is charged with three separate counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute.
