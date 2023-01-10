Mesa County traffic stop leads to discovery of 60,000 Fentanyl pills

Henry Espinal-Meza, 30, was arrested and booked into the Mesa County Detention Facility for...
Henry Espinal-Meza, 30, was arrested and booked into the Mesa County Detention Facility for intending to distribute approximately 60,000 Fentanyl pills, among other things.(Mesa County Sheriff's Office)
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 2:59 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A deputy with the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on I-70 near Fruita, Colorado, for false license plates leading to a major drug bust.

Mid-afternoon on January 9, 2023, a voluntary search revealed an estimated 60,000 blue pills consistant with Fentanyl, 5 ounces of cocaine and a large amount of US currency.

Henry Espinal-Meza, 30, was arrested and booked into the Mesa County Detention Facility.

He is charged with three separate counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said it appears the husband and father, Michael Haight, shot and killed his wife Tausha,...
Utah family killed in murder-suicide was previously known to police, officials say
Officers received a call regarding the fetus being found behind the building. They found the...
Remains of human fetus found behind building
The empty Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors and Donor Services in Montrose, Colo., on Oct. 24,...
Montrose funeral home mastermind and co-conspirator sentenced
A Grand Junction Fire Department firefighter sprays down the smoldering remains of the truck.
Police chase a flaming truck across Grand Junction, arrest driver
Officers responded to a rail station platform around 2:15 a.m., where witnesses reported an...
78-year-old man has ear, part of face chewed off during attack, police say

Latest News

potw
Grand Rivers Humane Society: Meet Lil Ann
Food Bank of the Rockies movies operation from Palisade to Grand Junction
Food bank to the rescue!
Domestic Violence Awareness Poster
Domestic violence at an all-time high in Colorado
The cost of eggs has risen 50% since last year due to demand.
Eggs have jumped price nearly fifty percent in the last year