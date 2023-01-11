Family reunited with dog after missing for nearly 2 years: ‘It’s like a dream’

An Alabama family gets reunited with their dog nearly two years after it went missing. (Source: WALA)
By Lacey Beasley and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:02 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) - A family in Alabama said they are still in shock after being able to reunite with their lost dog.

The Elleard family dog named Leroy ran away nearly two years ago. The family said he slipped out their back door the previous May.

WALA reports the family thought Leroy was gone for good after not finding him ever since, but now he’s back home, thanks to an animal control officer and a microchip.

The Elleard family captured their reunion on video.

“There were a lot of nights putting the kids to bed, telling them it’s going to be OK,” Robert Elleard said. “But now he [Leroy] is here and it’s so unexpected. It’s like a dream.”

On Monday, Daphne animal control officer Jessie Payne said he responded to a call regarding two stray dogs in someone’s backyard.

And one of the dogs happened to be Leroy. He was extremely matted.

Payne said he took both dogs to the shelter and found that Leroy was microchipped.

“It played a huge role,” Payne said. “I never would have known who he was or where he came from without the microchip or the fact he was missing.”

Karen Elleard said she remembered the moment she got the call from animal control.

“I got a call, and I heard, ‘This is officer Payne, did you lose a dog?’” Karen Elleard said. “And I just couldn’t believe it.”

Leroy was given a haircut and jumped back into his old life in perfect health.

Officer Payne said it was an unbelievable reunion.

“It was amazing,” Payne said. “I don’t get opportunities like that much, for a happy ending.”

Animal control officers said Leroy’s traveling partner has since been named Sherlock. He was not microchipped but will soon be up for adoption if his owner doesn’t come forward.

“We really don’t know how long they traveled together, I know Sherlock is a little older than Leroy, but we’ll see,” Karen Elleard said.

The dogs ended up being found about 2 miles from the Elleard home.

The family thanked the community for being so invested in finding Leroy and recommended everyone get their pets microchipped.

Copyright 2023 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said it appears the husband and father, Michael Haight, shot and killed his wife Tausha,...
Utah family killed in murder-suicide was previously known to police, officials say
Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous, discovered their Cash...
Couple heading back to retirement after lottery win
Officers received a call regarding the fetus being found behind the building. They found the...
Remains of human fetus found behind building
A Grand Junction Fire Department firefighter sprays down the smoldering remains of the truck.
Police chase a flaming truck across Grand Junction, arrest driver
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Fatal shooting of robber by customer at Mexican restaurant will go to grand jury, police say

Latest News

The 43rd artillery brigade destroyed a building in the Russian-occupied town Kremmina, from...
Battle rages in Ukraine town; Russia shakes up its military
This image provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York shows...
US authorities charge more than 100 with gun, drug crimes
FILE - First lady Jill Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
White House: Jill Biden has cancerous lesions removed
This booking photo provided by the Manchester Police Department shows George Theberge, who...
2nd arrest in case of pitcher’s grandson born in woods
Crime of the Week in Mesa County, a truck stole a flatbed trailer between Friday evening and...
Mesa County crime of the week