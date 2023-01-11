Local Elected Officials Sworn In

Bobbie Daniel, newly elected county commissioner takes oath
By Bernie Lange
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 6:02 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Seven Mesa County elected officials were sworn into office Tuesday morning. Those being sworn in included newly elected Mesa County Commissioner Bobbi Daniel who replaces term limited Scott McInnis.

Bobbie Gross was sworn in a Mesa County Clerk and Recorder, taking the place of former clerk Tina Peters who is facing several felony charges related to election tampering.

Dean Havlick was sworn in as Mesa County Coroner, a position he served in for 12 years before being term limited in 2019. Other officials sworn in include Brent Goff as County Assessor, Mesa County Sheriff Todd Rowell as well as Surveyor Scott Thompson and Treasurer Sheila Reiner who were both re-elected.

