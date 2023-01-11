Snow winding down, drier air moving in

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Scattered to widespread snow has been moving across much of the Western Slope through the overnight hours last night and into this morning as well. Grand Junction has stayed mostly snow-free aside from a few flurries, but snow has really been coming down along and north of the Book Cliffs, along portions of Interstate 70, through the High Country, atop the Grand Mesa, and along the Uncompahgre Plateau. Delta and Montrose has also seen some light snow at times earlier this morning. Snow is already starting to wind down across the northwestern portions of the region, and we’ll continue to see snow taper off from west to east through the rest of the morning and into the afternoon. While the last of the spotty snow dissipates over portions of the High Country later this afternoon and into the evening, we’ll start to see partly cloudy to mostly clear skies settling into the region farther toward the west. We could see sunshine early enough in Grand Junction to still warm temperatures into the lower and middle 40s. Skies will continue to clear out overnight tonight as any little bit of leftover snow moves out of the region. Those clearer skies will drop temperatures all the way down to the upper teens and lower 20s.

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies return to the Western Slope on Thursday with high temperatures in most places reaching the upper 30s. Clouds will be back on the increase into Friday and Saturday, but temperatures will continue to climb into the lower and middle 40s. Rain and snow is poised to return to the region on Sunday, but some spotty snow could start popping up along the San Juan Mountains by Saturday night. We’ll see multiple waves of rain and snow from Sunday to Tuesday, cooling temperatures back down into the middle and upper 30s.

