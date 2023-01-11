Universal announces new year-round horror entertainment experience in Las Vegas

Universal Parks & Resorts announced the plan Wednesday, saying the year-round horror experience...
Universal Parks & Resorts announced the plan Wednesday, saying the year-round horror experience will be reminiscent of Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights.(NBCUniversal)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:02 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (Gray News) – A new horror entertainment experience from Universal will have a permanent spot in Las Vegas.

Universal Parks & Resorts announced the plan Wednesday, saying the year-round horror experience will be reminiscent of Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights.

The experience will be part of a new 20-acre expansion of Las Vegas’ immersive AREA15 entertainment district, which first opened in September 2020.

The new concept marks the first time Universal has created a permanent horror experience outside of its theme parks.

According to a news release, the project will include a “variety of unique, immersive, fantastic horror-centric experiences that surround high energy food and beverage spaces by day turned haunting bars and eateries by night.”

The experience will be part of a new 20-acre expansion of Las Vegas’ immersive AREA15...
The experience will be part of a new 20-acre expansion of Las Vegas’ immersive AREA15 entertainment district, which first opened in September 2020.(NBCUniversal)

“We are excited to give our global fanbase yet another way to get scared and have fun with fear in the heart of Las Vegas, the perfect place for this type of unique concept,” said Page Thompson, president of new ventures at Universal Parks & Resorts.

Details right now are limited and Universal did not reveal a name or opening date for the experience.

The news of the horror experience in Las Vegas on Wednesday came with a second announcement from Universal. The company also said it is planning to open a new family-friendly theme park in Frisco, Texas.

Universal is also working on a massive expansion of its Orlando resort. A third theme park called Universal’s Epic Universe will be added to the existing two – Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure. After delays due to the COVID-19 panic, Universal said Epic Universe is expected to open sometime in 2025.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said it appears the husband and father, Michael Haight, shot and killed his wife Tausha,...
Utah family killed in murder-suicide was previously known to police, officials say
Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous, discovered their Cash...
Couple heading back to retirement after lottery win
Officers received a call regarding the fetus being found behind the building. They found the...
Remains of human fetus found behind building
A Grand Junction Fire Department firefighter sprays down the smoldering remains of the truck.
Police chase a flaming truck across Grand Junction, arrest driver
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Fatal shooting of robber by customer at Mexican restaurant will go to grand jury, police say

Latest News

The 43rd artillery brigade destroyed a building in the Russian-occupied town Kremmina, from...
Battle rages in Ukraine town; Russia shakes up its military
This image provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York shows...
US authorities charge more than 100 with gun, drug crimes
FILE - First lady Jill Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
White House: Jill Biden has cancerous lesions removed
This booking photo provided by the Manchester Police Department shows George Theberge, who...
2nd arrest in case of pitcher’s grandson born in woods
Crime of the Week in Mesa County, a truck stole a flatbed trailer between Friday evening and...
Mesa County crime of the week