Western Slope closures on Martin Luther King Day

Several business and office closures will occur on the Western Slope in observance of Martin Luther King Day.(WTVY)
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 1:09 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Martin Luther King Day is Monday, January 16, 2023.

All Mesa County Library locations will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16. Branch libraries in Collbran, De Beque, Orchard Mesa and Palisade will also be closed on Saturday, Jan. 14, in observance of the holiday. Online features will still be available.

Most Mesa County offices will also be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 in observance of the holiday. Holiday closures do not include the Coroner’s Office, Criminal Justice Services,. Grand Valley Transit (GVT), Mesa County Landfill or the Sheriff’s Office’s emergency functions.

In Montrose County, the City of Montrose will be closed Monday, January 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. City Hall, the Downtown Visitor Center, Municipal Court, Animal Shelter, Montrose Pavilion and the City Shop will all be closed. The Montrose Police Department offices will be closed, however, officers will be on duty and responding to calls.

The Rusty Putter restaurant, located at Black Canyon golf course in Montrose, is normally open Monday through Friday but will also be closed Monday, January 16.

Montrose trash and recycling schedules will be adjusted for the holiday. City residential trash customers who would normally receive service on Monday, Jan. 16, will instead be served on Tuesday, Jan. 17, and Wednesday, Jan. 18.

