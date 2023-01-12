Drier and warmer end to the work week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - After a couple of snowy morning around a good portion of the Western Slope, our Thursday morning started off clear and cool with temperatures ranging from the 20s in the valleys to the teens, single digits, and even some below-zero values in the higher elevations. Sunny skies have continued with a couple of passing clouds at times through the rest of the morning, and we should see much of the same into the very early portions of the afternoon. Clouds are expected to increase some through the afternoon, but we’ll still see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies across the region with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Skies will clear out once again through the evening and overnight hours, dropping temperatures back down into the teens and 20s in the valleys with some single digits and below-zero values in the higher elevations.

Friday will once again start out with sunny skies and some passing clouds, then clouds will increase once again through the day on Friday. We’ll likely see more in the way of partly cloudy skies, but we should still see some sunshine with highs warming into the lower and middle 40s. Clouds will continue to increase overnight Friday night, and we’ll see even more of an increase in clouds on Saturday. We’ll still stay dry across much of the region with mostly cloudy skies, but some spotty snow is possible along the San Juan Mountains by Saturday afternoon.

Rain and snow chances will start to increase across the rest of the Western Slope early Sunday morning and continue through much of the day on Sunday. We’ll continue to see chances for rain and snow in waves into the opening half of next week as well. Some days will favor better chances for rain and snow than others through the end of the weekend and into early next week, so we may not see rain or snow each and every day from Sunday through Wednesday. Temperatures will also start turning cooler as well, with highs in the lower 40s on Sunday, upper 30s on Monday and Tuesday, and middle 30s on Wednesday. There are also some indications that rain and snow chances could continue through the end of next week and into the following weekend as well.

