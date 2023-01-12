Financial strategies to help combat high inflation

High yield savings accounts pay more than a regular savings account
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 1:58 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - With the current inflation rate still high around 6.5%, as reported by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (USBLS), many consumers are looking for ways to combat high prices and hold steady on spending.

Danetha Doe, the creator of the website Money & Mimosas, recommended four steps to keeping prices in check. Her financial philosophy is being fiscally responsible, while also having fun.

Mindful spending: Prioritize what you love but find cheaper ways to do it. For example if you love shopping, instead of buying new clothes, look for sites like TheRealReal or Le Tote, which are resale sites and do your shopping there.

Find a way to make your money work for you: Invest in yourself. Consider enrolling in a personal finance course or signing up for classes so you can eventually make more money at work.

Optimize your savings account: Most traditional big banks have an interest rate around .06%. High yield savings account at banks like Ally or Lending Club have interest rates closer to 2%.

Find a way to earn more money: Get a side hustle where you earn a little more income - maybe you can out a room in your home, rent out your car, or become an online coach or tutor.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said it appears the husband and father, Michael Haight, shot and killed his wife Tausha,...
Utah family killed in murder-suicide was previously known to police, officials say
Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous, discovered their Cash...
Couple heading back to retirement after lottery win
A Grand Junction Fire Department firefighter sprays down the smoldering remains of the truck.
Police chase a flaming truck across Grand Junction, arrest driver
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Fatal shooting of robber by customer at Mexican restaurant will go to grand jury, police say
Several workers have died or been injured in Mountrail County’s oil patch in recent years.
Oil rig worker dies after falling into pit

Latest News

FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland is making a statement Thursday.
Garland appoints special counsel to investigate Biden docs
Sheriff Mike Tregre says Christian Robinson, 25, is being held on a $500,000 bond after he...
Man accused of killing his aunt by standing on her throat, officials say
Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate documents found at...
Special council appointed in Biden classified documents probe
FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, on May 4, 2021. The...
IRS announces Jan. 23 start date for tax filing season
Hundreds of passengers on an Amtrak train traveling to Florida were reportedly held on board in...
Amtrak trip turns into 37-hour ordeal; passengers on train for nearly 2 days