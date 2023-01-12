High pressure offers sunshine for the end of this week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Spotty rain and snow this morning was mostly over the mountains, and we’ve even managed to see some sun in the low the valleys. What’s left of that rain and snow will clear out this evening, and the clouds will follow overnight.

Our Next 24 Hours

The rain and snow have mostly ended in the low valleys. The lingering precipitation over the higher terrain will end by 8 PM tonight. What’s left of the clouds will clear out overnight, and we’ll become mostly clear by sunrise. We’ll also turn colder tonight. Low temperatures by morning will be near 21 degrees around Grand Junction, 18 degrees around Montrose, 20 degrees around Delta, and 13 degrees around Cortez. Thursday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. High temperatures will be near 39 degrees around Grand Junction, 38 degrees around Montrose, 40 degrees around Delta, and 42 degrees around Cortez.

Our Next Weather Maker Means Sun!

High pressure will slide from west to east across Colorado and offer some sunshine for our Thursday and Friday. The colder Thursday will be followed by a warmer Friday beneath the warmer western edge of the high pressure. That high pressure will shift to our east on Saturday and open the door for our next weather maker to arrive this weekend.

Rain & Snow Return This Weekend

Saturday will gradually turn more cloudy. If you’re hoping to get some time outdoors, Saturday is your day. Our next weather maker will arrive on Sunday with another round of valley rain and mountain snow. Details of this forecast will begin to become more clear as we get closer to Sunday.

Another Active Weather Period

Sunday’s rain and snow will mark the start of another active weather period. More rain and snow will arrive on the heels of Sunday’s rain and snow maker. It arrives from late Monday night to Tuesday.

