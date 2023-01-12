VIDEO: Suspect who fled police busted by his own TikTok

Authorities interviewed the suspect, who allegedly confessed, leading to 12 arrest warrants isssued. (CNN, CLAYTON COUNTY PD, USGS, GETTY, DAN BARTLETT, NASA)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 1:44 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CNN) - A high-speed viral video and some clever detective work led to a police chase suspect being taken down.

A motorcyclist who took Georgia authorities on a wild ride ended up being busted by his own social media. First person video shows the weaving, high speed chase that led police through two counties before the suspect got away.

But his motorcycle was a rare sports bike that one keen-eyed officer searched in a local database. He found only one of its kind registered in the area.

The clever officer took it a step further, looking at that owner’s TikTok and YouTube accounts, where he found video of the chase posted for all to see.

Authorities interviewed the suspect at his home, where he allegedly confessed, leading to 12 arrest warrants issued in the case.

