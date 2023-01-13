The cost of eggs are rising

Egg prices have increased due to the bird flu.
By Kyrsten McBrayer
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:27 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The avien flu, or bird flu, has now spread to every large manufacturer in the egg industry. Supply and demand have caused a surge in costs. Yet, the prices don’t just affect the average consumer...

Many local businesses are affected by the shortage. They’re having to face a difficult question.

Should the extra costs of ingredients be placed on the consumer?

Be Sweet café and bakeshop has been a staple for many residents of the Grand Valley. Opening their doors over four years ago, they pride themselves on their high-quality baked goods. Recently they’ve been a witness to the unprecedented costs.

For a bakery that goes through 60 to 70 dozen eggs a week, they’re still trying to get used to the prices.

Carrie Litz, owner of Be Sweet café says, “Just to kind of put it into perspective for the common consumer. We’re spending over well over $300 a week on eggs, and it used to be $120 a week.”

Over two times their normal cost.

An outbreak of the avien flu swept through Colorado, killing almost 6.4 million birds and counting. Many in the poultry industry. Officials say they have no way of controlling or stopping the spread.

A Nebraskan woman shut down her bakery due to the rising cost. Baked After Dark hopes to be at the Omaha farmers market this spring where they originated. To combat these issues, Litz is temporarily raising her costs.

“I mean, nobody likes to pay, you know, a lot of money for a breakfast burrito or something like that. But like, especially with the eggs, we have had to increase our prices,” said Litz. “And it might just be hopefully just a temporary, like, egg tax kind of thing. But you know, we’re struggling with it. hopefully our customers will appreciate and understand that.”

