Michael Myers wanted by sheriff’s office on Friday the 13th

A man named Michael Myers is wanted in Georgia, according to authorities.
A man named Michael Myers is wanted in Georgia, according to authorities.(Chatham County Sheriff’s Office)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 2:50 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) - Authorities in Georgia say a man named Michael Myers is on their wanted list.

According to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, Myers is wanted for a probation violation, and it is asking the public for assistance in locating him.

The sheriff’s office said it’s pure coincidence that they listed the 44-year-old as wanted on Friday the 13th.

Myers happens to have the same name as the movie character from the “Halloween” movie franchise.

Georgia authorities said his last known address is in the Savannah area.

The sheriff’s office is urging anyone with further information on the wanted man to contact Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said it appears the husband and father, Michael Haight, shot and killed his wife Tausha,...
Utah family killed in murder-suicide was previously known to police, officials say
Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous, discovered their Cash...
Couple heading back to retirement after lottery win
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Fatal shooting of robber by customer at Mexican restaurant will go to grand jury, police say
This year, the National Girl Scouts have a new sponsor and a new cookie – the...
Girl Scouts introduce new cookie flavor
Several workers have died or been injured in Mountrail County’s oil patch in recent years.
Oil rig worker dies after falling into pit

Latest News

The community held a vigil Monday for a teacher allegedly shot by a 6-year-old student.
School searched 1st-grader’s backpack before teacher shot
Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.
Second arrest in case of missing child, 4; search continues
FILE - E. Jean Carroll, center, waits to enter a courtroom in New York for her defamation...
Deposed Trump hurled insults at woman who said he raped her
A new “Princess and the Frog” restaurant appears to be coming to Disneyland Park in California...
New ‘Princess and the Frog’-themed restaurant coming to Disneyland
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida meets with President Joe Biden in the Oval Office on...
Biden, Kishida discuss Japan ‘stepping up’ security