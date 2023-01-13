Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles

New footage shows hundreds of thousands of baby giant South American river turtles hatching. (Source: Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) / ECOVALE)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:27 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – New footage shows hundreds of thousands of baby giant South American river turtles hatching – the largest single gathering of turtles on the planet.

Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local nesting beaches to dig nests and lay eggs.

The turtles began hatching in mid-December and continued into early January.

Once the turtles emerge, they crawl along the sand before dispersing into the river.

These nesting beaches along the Guaporé River are on the border between Brazil and Bolivia.

Conservationists say coordination between the two countries is important for the protection of the species and hope to establish some sort of protected area for them.

The Wildlife Conservation Society has been working with scientists to use technologies such as drones and thermal images in order to estimate the population of the species there. But, the hope is to be able to use artificial intelligence soon to automate the process of counting the turtles.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said it appears the husband and father, Michael Haight, shot and killed his wife Tausha,...
Utah family killed in murder-suicide was previously known to police, officials say
Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous, discovered their Cash...
Couple heading back to retirement after lottery win
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Fatal shooting of robber by customer at Mexican restaurant will go to grand jury, police say
This year, the National Girl Scouts have a new sponsor and a new cookie – the...
Girl Scouts introduce new cookie flavor
Several workers have died or been injured in Mountrail County’s oil patch in recent years.
Oil rig worker dies after falling into pit

Latest News

Colorado police officer promoted 3.5 years after being found drunk at wheel of police car.
Aurora officer promoted after being found drunk behind wheel
FILE - Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen meets with Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Maritime...
Yellen tells Congress US expected to hit debt limit Thursday
Colorado police officer promoted 3.5 years after being found drunk at wheel of police car.
Aurora officer promoted after being found drunk behind wheel
FILE - Ukrainian soldiers on their positions in the frontline near Soledar, Donetsk region,...
Russia says it took Soledar; Ukraine denies its capture
Drone video shows tornado damage in Selma, Alabama, after a tornado strike on Thursday.
Rescuers seek survivors after storms kill 9 across South