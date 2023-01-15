Central High’s Walker announces plans to Commit to CMU Football

By Garrett Brown
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 10:45 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Central High School Warriors star Tight End Cash Walker has announced he is planning on continuing his athletic career at Colorado Mesa University, according to an announcement via social media.

Walker was always a threat to score for the Central Warriors team this last season, with five touchdowns.

He’ll join a Maverick squad that posted a 4-6 season but had a knack for putting points on the scoreboard. The Mavs averaged 36 points per game last season, due in part to a productive passing attack that averaged over three hundred passing yards per game.

Walker will play his home games at a stadium he’s familiar with, both CMU and Central High both play at Stocker Stadium. The schedule for the upcoming CMU football season has not been announced yet.

