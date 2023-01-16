Beam-signing to celebrate new Clifton Library Branch

The new Clifton Branch Library in Mesa County will be approximately three times larger than the...
The new Clifton Branch Library in Mesa County will be approximately three times larger than the current branch.(Pixabay)
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:27 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLIFTON, Colo. (KKCO) - The community is invited to leave their mark on the new Clifton Library.

On Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, a celebration is set to take place from 2:45 to 3:45 at the new Clifton Branch of Mesa County Libraries.

The community can stop by and sign a steel beam that will become a part of the building. The beam-signing marks the milestone of the foundation being set and brings excitement for further construction to continue.

The new Clifton Branch is located at 3270 D 1/2 Road, next to Rocky Mountain Elementary School.

During the event, hot cocoa will be served to keep celebrants warm. Additional information about the Clifton Branch Project will also be available at the event.

The completion of the library is mostly on track after some minor delays at the end of 2022. The first half of concrete for the foundation was poured at the end of December; the second half poured at the beginning of this month.

The Clifton Branch is expected to open in August of 2023.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous, discovered their Cash...
Couple heading back to retirement after lottery win
Colorado police officer promoted 3.5 years after being found drunk at wheel of police car.
Aurora officer promoted after being found drunk behind wheel
Body camera footage shows officers repeatedly used a stun gun to restrain 31-year-old Keenan...
GRAPHIC: Teacher dies after LAPD officer uses Taser during traffic stop
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Fatal shooting of robber by customer at Mexican restaurant will go to grand jury, police say
This year, the National Girl Scouts have a new sponsor and a new cookie – the...
Girl Scouts introduce new cookie flavor

Latest News

The Colorado Department of Revenue Division of Motor Vehicles
List of rejected license plates from Colorado DMV
Rapid home Covid-19 test
Two Western Slope COVID-19 testing sites close with at-home test popularity
Black Elk Wilderness in the Black Hills National Forest, one of the locations available to work...
USDA Forest Service hiring for temporary jobs
Last December on the Colorado National Monument.
Today is free day at National Parks and Forest Service areas