CMU dance concert ‘New Horizons’ will feature faculty, student, and guest work

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Mesa University dance program is putting together a collaboration of performances including faculty and guest work as well as student choreography.

Choreography will be presented by faculty members Kathy Diehl and Gabriele Cahill along with student choreographers, Shyann Bertrand, Rena Ruiz and Mallory Christopher.

Additional choreography will be offered from guest choreographer Brit Falcon. Falcon will work with students from February 2-6, setting a new expectation for entertainment in the concert, teaching classes and workshopping choreography with the students. Falcon will bring several dancers with her to compliment CMU students.

Falcon is an interdisciplinary artist, performer, director, bodyworker and educator. Her project-based group, Falcon Dance, is currently an Artist-in-Residence at Gibney Dance in New York City. Her resumé includes working with Bill Evans, Keith Johnson & Adriane Fang, David Dorfman and many others. Falcon holds a BFA in Dance from The College at Brockport and is currently an MFA candidate in Dance at the University of Maryland, College Park.

“New Horizons” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 16-17 and at 2 p.m. on Feb. 18 at the Moss Performing Arts Center in Robinson Theatre.

Adult tickets are $18 and child/youth tickets are $8 (5-25). Admission for CMU students is free. Tickets are available on the Colorado Mesa University website.

