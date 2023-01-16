CMU dance concert ‘New Horizons’ will feature faculty, student, and guest work

Entrance to Robinson Theatre in the Moss Performing Arts Center at Colorado Mesa University.
Entrance to Robinson Theatre in the Moss Performing Arts Center at Colorado Mesa University.(Natasha Lynn)
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 3:56 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Mesa University dance program is putting together a collaboration of performances including faculty and guest work as well as student choreography.

Choreography will be presented by faculty members Kathy Diehl and Gabriele Cahill along with student choreographers, Shyann Bertrand, Rena Ruiz and Mallory Christopher.

Additional choreography will be offered from guest choreographer Brit Falcon. Falcon will work with students from February 2-6, setting a new expectation for entertainment in the concert, teaching classes and workshopping choreography with the students. Falcon will bring several dancers with her to compliment CMU students.

Falcon is an interdisciplinary artist, performer, director, bodyworker and educator. Her project-based group, Falcon Dance, is currently an Artist-in-Residence at Gibney Dance in New York City. Her resumé includes working with Bill Evans, Keith Johnson & Adriane Fang, David Dorfman and many others. Falcon holds a BFA in Dance from The College at Brockport and is currently an MFA candidate in Dance at the University of Maryland, College Park.

“New Horizons” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 16-17 and at 2 p.m. on Feb. 18 at the Moss Performing Arts Center in Robinson Theatre.

Adult tickets are $18 and child/youth tickets are $8 (5-25). Admission for CMU students is free. Tickets are available on the Colorado Mesa University website.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous, discovered their Cash...
Couple heading back to retirement after lottery win
Colorado police officer promoted 3.5 years after being found drunk at wheel of police car.
Aurora officer promoted after being found drunk behind wheel
Body camera footage shows officers repeatedly used a stun gun to restrain 31-year-old Keenan...
GRAPHIC: Teacher dies after LAPD officer uses Taser during traffic stop
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Fatal shooting of robber by customer at Mexican restaurant will go to grand jury, police say
This year, the National Girl Scouts have a new sponsor and a new cookie – the...
Girl Scouts introduce new cookie flavor