GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - New tonight, we received word that the Orchard Mesa Pool will reopen starting tomorrow, January 16.

The swimming pool closed its doors last November due to a failed boiler. According to the City of Grand Junction, the total cost for all parts and labor is expected to be about $15,000.

Earlier this month, in a city council meeting, Mayor Anna Stout stated that the swimming pool would remain open until another aquatic center is available to the community.

