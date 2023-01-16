Orchard Mesa Pool will reopen

Orchard Mesa Pool Closure
Orchard Mesa Pool Closure(Pixabay)
By Cristian Sida
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 6:50 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - New tonight, we received word that the Orchard Mesa Pool will reopen starting tomorrow, January 16.

The swimming pool closed its doors last November due to a failed boiler. According to the City of Grand Junction, the total cost for all parts and labor is expected to be about $15,000.

Earlier this month, in a city council meeting, Mayor Anna Stout stated that the swimming pool would remain open until another aquatic center is available to the community.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous, discovered their Cash...
Couple heading back to retirement after lottery win
Colorado police officer promoted 3.5 years after being found drunk at wheel of police car.
Aurora officer promoted after being found drunk behind wheel
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Fatal shooting of robber by customer at Mexican restaurant will go to grand jury, police say
Body camera footage shows officers repeatedly used a stun gun to restrain 31-year-old Keenan...
GRAPHIC: Teacher dies after LAPD officer uses Taser during traffic stop
Police said it appears the husband and father, Michael Haight, shot and killed his wife Tausha,...
Utah family killed in murder-suicide was previously known to police, officials say

Latest News

Fatal car accident
Pedestrian dies after struck by vehicle
Seniors may be more likely to have a stroke within the first three weeks of receiving the...
Possible safety issue with Pfizer vaccination
The master plan includes adding more trees to help "green up" Grand Junction.
Grand Junction forestry board hoping to green up the city with master plan
A Washington State teacher is pinned by LAPD after allegedly causing a car accident and running...
Teacher dies after being restrained by LAPD