Palisade High School gets after-school program

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Riverside Educational Center is opening its 16th after-school program – this one at Palisade High School.

The Riverside Educational Center is a local non-profit organization that provides academic tutoring and educational enrichment during after-school hours.

The new program is expected to launch at the end of January or beginning of February.

“REC is thrilled to bring a full-scale after-school program to PHS,” said Jack Curry, senior program director. “For years we have had students and families move from schools with a REC presence to Palisade and have been unable to provide the same level of support. We couldn’t be happier to offer REC programming to those kids and families as well as the rest of the Palisade High community.”

All students are welcome to enroll; enrollment forms for all REC programs can be found on the REC website.

REC programs are offered four afternoons each week as well as select no-school days and during the month of June at no cost to families.

REC programs are offered in both English and Spanish.

The REC program not only provides academic support, but also provides career and college counseling to high school students, structured activities to support social and emotional learning and resilience, introduction to new skills and pursuits, including a robust outdoor education curriculum, and a daily meal-sized snack.

Transportation home is provided from most REC sites, including Palisade High School.

REC is Hiring New Staff With REC’s continued growth, staffing remains a high priority and REC currently has staff positions open in the following areas:

After-school Site Program Assistant at Orchard Mesa Middle School

Program Tutor at various locations

Software Developer at Riverside Educational Center

To apply for a position at REC, please visit the REC website.

REC was founded in 2006 to serve students in Grand Junction’s historic Riverside neighborhood.

REC has expanded significantly during recent years and provides after-school programming at nine elementary schools, four middle schools, and three high schools, including Grand Junction, Central, and now Palisade.

