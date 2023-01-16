Second winter storm on the horizon

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Our first winter storm has mostly passed through the Western Slope, but some snow showers continue to impact our mountains. The first storm continues to push eastward, so areas in the high country and the foothills will have snowfall overnight. Our valleys have stayed primarily dry today, but in Grand Junction, a light sprinkle occurred throughout the day. Most of the snowfall and rain did move over the Grand Valley, but drier air choked it from reaching the surface through a process known as evaporation. As a result, dry air will continue for our valleys throughout the day and overnight hours. Snowfall will continue and become scattered in our mountains and the high country. Temperatures across the Western Slope tonight will sit in the twenty-degree range.

Low temperatures for Sunday January 15 (KKCO / KJCT)

Tomorrow, Monday, January 16, lingering moisture will continue throughout the Western Slope. Most of our mountains and the high country will continue to receive on-and-off snow showers throughout the day. For our valleys, dry continues with overcast skies will linger throughout the morning and afternoon hours. When the evening arrives, another round of moisture will push ahead the next winter storm. In a similar setup to our first winter storm, the San Juans will continue to receive most of the snowfall Monday night. Again, for the valleys, there is a chance of rain and snow showers to occur though accumulation will be little to known, and with the first cold front that pushed through Sunday, temperatures will remain in the upper thirties. Snowfall totals Monday night for the mountains will sit around five inches, and for the high country, around two to four.

On Tuesday, January 17, the next winter storm and a surge of snowfall will push through the Western Slope. During the morning hours, heavy snowfall will occur in the San Juans, making travel dangerous along Highway 550. Throughout the remainder of the Western Slope, our mountains and the high country will also receive widespread snow showers. Our valleys have a good chance of a rain and snow mixture. As the day progresses onward, the winter storm will travel in a northeastward direction. Snowfall will be widespread across most states from the afternoon to evening hours. Most will sit along the Front Range and Foothills during the evening hours, so Denver and the surrounding metro area will receive moderate to heavy snowfall.

By the end of the day, snowfall accumulations will add another twelve to fourteen inches for the high country and up to two feet for our mountains. For the valleys, snowfall will be approximately two to four inches. Grand Junction will still look at around one to two inches. Temperatures on Tuesday will continue to remain in the upper thirties for Grand Junction and Montrose.

On Wednesday, January 18, moisture will continue for areas in the San Juans and the high country throughout the morning hours. Valleys are going to remain predominantly dry with overcast skies. Any of our mountains and the high country receiving snowfall will taper off past the afternoon hours. Another cold front will have pushed through from Tuesday’s winter storm, making temperatures fall again. For Grand Junction, temperatures will sit in the mid-thirties, and for Montrose, the lower thirties. Snowfall accumulations for Wednesday will add another four to six inches for the high country and up to nine inches for our mountains.

Snowfall totals leading up to Wednesday, January 18 (KKCO / KJCT)

From Thursday, January 19, and the remainder of the week, dry air will slowly usher its way back into the state. It will bring along primarily dry conditions for most of the Western Slope. Some of our mountains can continue to receive a light snow shower. However, accumulation will be on the lower end, less than three inches. Cloud cover will continue to stick around as temperatures remain in Grand Junction’s mid-thirties and Montrose’s lower thirties. Eventually, by Saturday, January 21, cloud cover will become scattered, leading to partly cloudy skies and the sun return. However, Sunday, January 22, cloud cover will slowly build back, leading to overcast skies.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.