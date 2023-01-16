Sheriff: Michigan mom, kids die after ‘mental health crisis’

Authorities found the sons and their mother on Sunday in a wooded area of Pontiac, Michigan.
Authorities found the sons and their mother on Sunday in a wooded area of Pontiac, Michigan.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 3:27 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan mother and her two children were found frozen to death over the weekend after the mom experienced a “mental health crisis,” a county sheriff said Monday.

Monica Cannady, 35, “believed someone was trying to kill her and that everybody was in on it” before she and her children died, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a Monday news conference.

Authorities found the sons, ages 9 and 3, and their mother on Sunday in a wooded area of Pontiac, which is around 20 miles northwest of Detroit.

Investigators also found a 10-year-old girl and brought her to a local hospital, where Bouchard said on Monday she was in stable condition. The girl had knocked on a door and said that her “family was dead in a field,” Bouchard said.

Family members attempted to help Cannady before she left with her children, but she refused, Bouchard said. When the family arrived in the wooded field, Cannady told her children to lie down and sleep. The two sons and their mother died of hypothermia, according to an autopsy report.

Bouchard advocated for better mental health support at the Monday press conference, saying there is “so much more” to be done regarding crisis response and long-term solutions.

“It takes strength to ask for help. It’s not weakness,” he said. “It’s encouraged.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous, discovered their Cash...
Couple heading back to retirement after lottery win
Colorado police officer promoted 3.5 years after being found drunk at wheel of police car.
Aurora officer promoted after being found drunk behind wheel
Body camera footage shows officers repeatedly used a stun gun to restrain 31-year-old Keenan...
GRAPHIC: Teacher dies after LAPD officer uses Taser during traffic stop
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Fatal shooting of robber by customer at Mexican restaurant will go to grand jury, police say
This year, the National Girl Scouts have a new sponsor and a new cookie – the...
Girl Scouts introduce new cookie flavor

Latest News

The death toll has reached at least 40 in a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in...
Ukraine strike deaths hit 40; Russia seen preparing long war
A missile designed to sink ships obliterated an apartment building in Dnipro, Ukraine, killing...
Ukraine: At least 40 killed in missile attack
According to a new industry survey, 89% percent of homeowners are concerned about their ability...
Strategies for energy savings during winter months
A pair of ducks in a pond.
CPW seeks applications for projects aiming to restore wetland habitat