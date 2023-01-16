Today is free day at National Parks and Forest Service areas

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The USDA Forest Service offers six free days throughout the year, one of them on Martin Luther King Day.

The USDA Forest Service is offering a free day today to encourage families to explore the outdoors and visit their public lands.

The USDA wants to remind visitors to consider their best-practices to stay safe and to know before you go. Preparation includes appropriate clothing, gear, food and water before venturing out into winter conditions. Additional safety tips can be found on the USDA Forest Service website.

Checking the status of roads and trails at destinations is important too, and depending on the location the avalanche report from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

The fee waiver includes National Parks and many Forest Service picnic areas, boat launches, trailheads and visitors centers. Camping fees, cabin rentals and other fees still apply.

The free days at National Parks this year include:

The free days at USDA Forest Service areas this year are:

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day: Jan. 16, 2023

President’s Day: Feb. 20, 2023

National Get Outdoors Day: June 10, 2023

Juneteenth: June 19, 2023

National Public Lands Day: Sept. 23, 2023

Veterans Day: Nov. 11, 2023

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.