Two Western Slope COVID-19 testing sites close with at-home test popularity

By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:48 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Two COVID-19 testing sites closed on the Western Slope this weekend.

With at-home testing becoming more common, the need for in person testing sites has declined.

The Colorado Mesa University testing site in Grand Junction closed on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Additionally, the testing site at Carbondale Town Hall shut down on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.

At-Home rapid test kits are available:

  • At the Mesa County Health and Human Services Building at 510 29 1/2 Road.
  • At Rifle and Glenwood Springs Garfield County Public Health Department offices and Garfield County Library branch locations.
  • Households may order up to four free tests through the federal government at www.covid.gov/tests or by calling 1-800-232-0233.
  • Ordered for free and mailed through USPS.
  • Insurance companies and health plans are required to cover eight free over-the-counter at-home tests per covered person per month. Coloradoans without insurance can apply for Health First Colorado (Colorado’s Medicaid program).
  • Pharmacies participating in the Increasing Community Access to Testing (ICATT) program offer low or no-cost testing for people without insurance. Pharmacies may offer rapid tests, lab-based PCR tests, or both. Contact a specific location to see if they are participating and for more information.
  • K-12 students can participate in the Colorado free school testing program through the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

