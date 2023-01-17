Active shooter, police presence confirmed near St. Mary’s, multiple shots fired

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department has confirmed an “increased law enforcement presence” between 7th and 12th Street in the area of Patterson Road, near the 12th St. City Market.

Eyewitnesses say the police are focusing on a single apartment building on the 900 block of Northern Way.

Multiple shots were heard by our on-scene crews, but it is not yet clear who fired the rounds.

Police and Deputies were spotted by crews carrying heavy arms in the area and are classifying the incident as an active shooter.

The St. Mary’s campus went into shelter-in-place as a safety measure, according to hospital staff.

This story is still developing, and more information will be released as it is made available.

