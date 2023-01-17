Orchard Mesa Pool reopens its doors

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Orchard Mesa Pool reopened its doors to the community today.

The overall response from the public was excitement, with residents expressing their joy to bring their kids and families to the pool, reminiscing on their childhood at the very same pool.

Not all residents are thrilled, however, some expressed their doubts with the city’s integrity and abilkity to handle the future of the pool.

“There’s a lot of politics involved in this pool being reopened again, and the powers-to-be really gave up,” said Pamela Salazar, retired teacher. “They kind of they kind of dropped the ball. Let’s be honest. There was a lot that happened.”

Salazar said there is are petitions across the valley being signed to continue to keep the pool open.

“I know that signatures are still being collected,” said Salazar. “This is the first time the pool has been open in a couple of months. And I’ve been swimming here for about 16 years.”

The pool initially closed in November as result from a faulty boiler.

Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout announced that the pool will remain open until another aquatic center is built that can replace the current one.

