Scump announces he has officially retired from professional Call of Duty

Seth 'Scump' Abner
Seth 'Scump' Abner(Image via OpTic Gaming)
By Schuyler Millar
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:14 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - One of the most distinguished Call of Duty competitors of all time, Seth ‘Scump’ Abner, has officially stepped away from professional play. Scump’s storied career accumulated 31 major tournament wins over 14 years, including a Call of Duty World League Championship win in 2017. Scump spent the majority of his career playing under OpTic Gaming.

Scump announced his retirement through Twitter, which included his emotional retirement speech to teammates, family, and friends.

Scump previously stated that he intended to play out the rest of the 2023 CDL season before retiring, so many have been shocked to hear this news in the middle of Major Two qualifiers. In the video, Scump opens up about the struggles he has been facing, “Coming into the year, I was already on the fence about giving it another go, and I thought that I could do it. But I overestimated my energy, and that happens, and I hope that y’all can forgive me.”

“For the supporters that may be mad or upset at me and my decision, I’m sorry, but I promise I’ll make it up,” Scump said about his retirement and, his new focus on content creation and his intention to spend more time meeting fans at future events.

Scump also confirmed that Brandon ‘Dashy’ Otell is filling his spot on OpTic Texas’s starting roster. In addition, he shared his honest thoughts on the matter, “Bringing Brandon back made sense. Life’s too short to hold grudges or be mad at each other, and I hope he uses this opportunity to be a good teammate.” He also took the opportunity to speak directly to Dashy, “Please use this opportunity well ‘cause again, I’m falling down, so you can go up [ . . . ] I hope that you use this right.”

He closed his speech by acknowledging the teammates, friends, and family joining him in celebrating his career, “Thank you guys for the years of memory, the good and the bad, and here’s to another chapter of my life. Greenwall for life, brick by brick, family.”

Gray Television is an investor in OpTic Gaming.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous, discovered their Cash...
Couple heading back to retirement after lottery win
Colorado police officer promoted 3.5 years after being found drunk at wheel of police car.
Aurora officer promoted after being found drunk behind wheel
Body camera footage shows officers repeatedly used a stun gun to restrain 31-year-old Keenan...
GRAPHIC: Teacher dies after LAPD officer uses Taser during traffic stop
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Fatal shooting of robber by customer at Mexican restaurant will go to grand jury, police say
This year, the National Girl Scouts have a new sponsor and a new cookie – the...
Girl Scouts introduce new cookie flavor

Latest News

Two Colorado Mesa University men’s basketball players, Redshirt Sophomore Guard Blaise Threatt,...
Two CMU Men’s Basketball players named to Bevo Francis Award Watchlist
Detroit Red Wings left wing Lucas Raymond (23) pursues the puck with Colorado Avalanche center...
Makar, MacKinnon each score twice as Avs beat Red Wings 6-3
FILE - Deion Sanders speaks after being introduced as the new head football coach at the...
New admission rules could spark ‘Prime Time’ at Colorado
Ottawa Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg, top, makes a save of a shot off the stick of...
Avalanche rout Senators 7-0 after losing 7 of 8 games