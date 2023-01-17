Stronger winter storm to arrive tomorrow

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Winter Weather Alerts:

Avalanche Warning remains in effect for the South San Juan Mountains, including the La Plata Mountains, Rico Mountains, Needle Mountains, areas around Wolf Creek Pass, and the South San Juan Wilderness until 11 pm Tuesday, January 17.

Avalanche Warnings (KKCO / KJCT)

Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect for the following:

Animas River Basin-San Juan River Basin, Four Corners/Upper Dolores River, and for the cities of Durango, Bayfield, Ignacio, Pagosa Springs, Cortez, Dove Creek, and Mancos until Tuesday, January 17 at 5 pm.

Southwest San Juan Mountains, including Silverton, Rico, and Hesperus cities, until 11 am Wednesday, January 18.

Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Feet until Wednesday at 2 am

Northern El Paso County/Monument Ridge/Rampart Range Below 7500 Feet until Wednesday at 5 pm.

Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect for the following:

Elkhead and Park Mountains-Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys, which include the cities of Columbine, Hahns Peak, Toponas, Aspen, Vail, and Snowmass until 5 pm Wednesday

Southeast Utah-La Sal and Abajo Mountains which include the cities of Blanding and Monticello, until 5 am Wednesday

Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus-Flat Tops, Uncompahgre Plateau and Dallas Divide, Northwest San Juan Mountains-Tavaputs Plateau, Grand, Battlement Mesas-West Elk and Sawatch Mountains which include the cities of Rio Blanco, Buford, Trappers Lake, Ridgway, Glade Park, Telluride, Ouray, Lake City, Crested Butte, Taylor Park, and Marble until 11 am Wednesday.

Western Mosquito Range/East Lake County Above 11000 Feet, Leadville Vicinity/Lake County Below 11000 Feet, Teller County/Rampart Range Above 7500 Feet, Pikes Peak Between 7500 and 11000 Feet, and above 11000 Feet until 5 pm Wednesday.

Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet until 2 am Wednesday

La Garita Mountains Above 10000 Feet, Upper Rio Grande Valley/Eastern San Juan Mountains Below 10000 Feet until 2 am Wednesday

Eastern Sawatch Mountains Above 11000 Feet until 5 pm Wednesday

Saguache County East of Continental Divide Below 10000 Feet until 2 am Wednesday

Winter Weather Alerts (KKCO / KJCT)

Debrief

Another winter storm is on the way for the state, more potent than the one that occurred this past weekend. Throughout the remainder of our Monday, snowfall will continue for portions of our mountains, including the San Juans. The valleys will have light, spotty showers, but no snowfall will occur. Temperatures tonight will be in the upper 20s for Grand Junction and Montrose. Into the overnight hours, our first band of snowfall will come for the San Juans as this next snowmaker pushes into the state through the Four Corners region.

The Winter Storm

Tuesday is going to be the primary day for snowfall to occur. During the morning, heavy snowfall will continue for the San Juans and over our mountain passes across the Western Slope. Traveling along Highway 550 will be dangerous due to high winds, low visibility, and high snowfall rates. Our valleys also have a chance of light snowfall during this time but will not receive any accumulation.

Travel Impacts from next winter storm (KKCO / KJCT)

Tuesday afternoon, the low-pressure system will arrive in the state. Snowfall will continue for the San Juans and push into the high country for areas around Vail. Our valleys have another shot for snowfall to occur around this time frame. It will also have a chance of some accumulation occurring in the valleys, which will continue for our mountains and the high country. As the low continues to progress, the pressure will continue to fall. When this occurs, storms can become more robust; in this case, the winter storm will gain more energy.

Tuesday evening, the low pressure will be along the Continental Divide. As snowfall continues across the Western Slope of the mountains and in the high country, the next target area will be around Denver and the state’s northeastern portion. Snowfall in these locations will be as heavy as what the San Juans will receive.

Once the low pressure arrives near Colorado Springs during the nighttime hours, most of the winter storm will have left the state. However, residual moisture will still allow snowfall in the mountains and the high country. Valleys will have little chance of receiving snowfall around this time frame. Snowfall will continue into the overnight hours and Wednesday morning.

Accumulations will vary based on locations across the state. For our mountains, by Wednesday, snowfall totals could exceed another two feet, especially in the San Juans. Places in the San Juans, like Telluride, Ouray, and Silverton, can see anywhere from six to twelve inches. For the high country, snowfall will range from five to ten inches. For the valleys, snowfall will be around one to four inches.

Snowfall Totals (KKCO / KJCT)

Temperatures on Wednesday will also take another hit but not as dramatic as the first winter storm. For Tuesday, temperatures will sit in the upper thirties for Grand Junction and Montrose, but by Wednesday, it will fall into the lower thirties. Our valleys will remain predominantly dry on Wednesday, and any of our mountains to the high country that will still receive snowfall will taper off around the evening hours. Cloud cover will move back in, leading to overcast skies across the Western Slope.

After the Storm

Conditions will be primarily dry on Thursday, January 19, and the remainder of the week. Temperatures will still hang around the lower thirties for Grand Junction and Montrose. However, on Friday, January 20, there is a slight chance that a quick burst of snowfall will move into the Western Slope. Snowfall will likely be in the mountains but remain low to none for the valleys.

