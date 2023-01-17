Two CMU Men’s Basketball players named to Bevo Francis Award Watchlist

By Garrett Brown
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 8:19 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Two Colorado Mesa University men’s basketball players, Redshirt Sophomore Guard Blaise Threatt, and Redshirt Sophomore Forward Trevor Baskin, have both been named to the Bevo Francis Award Top 100 Watchlist.

The Clarence “Bevo” Francis Award is an award given out each year to the player with the best overall season in all of the non-Division I college basketball. Those levels are NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, NAIA, USCAA and NCCAA.

Baskin is averaging 14.9 points per game and 7.1 rebounds per game and ranks second in the RMAC with an average of 1.4 blocks per game.

Threatt has averaged 16.9 points per game and 3.6 assists so far this season. He also leads the RMAC with an average of two steals per game.

Threatt was also just named RMAC Offensive Player of the Week, after the teams last road trip to Black Hills State, and South Dakota School of Mines. Threatt averaged 22.5 points, five rebounds and three assists during the road trip, highlighted by a season-high 26 points against #3 Black Hills State.

The Mavs are on a nine-game winning streak and will travel to #15 Fort Lewis Friday.

