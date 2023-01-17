Westbound lane of I-70 in Glenwood Canyon closed due to crash

Damaged semi-trucks sit on the snowy surface of I-70 after a crash on Jan. 17, 2023.
Damaged semi-trucks sit on the snowy surface of I-70 after a crash on Jan. 17, 2023.(Colorado Department of Transportation)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 1:25 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENWOOD, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation announced just after noon Tuesday that a crash between four commercial vehicles and closed the westbound land of I-70.

One of the vehicles was a tanker truck that ruptured, spilling around three thousand gallons of gasoline onto the interstate, according to officials.

Officials say that they expect the lanes to be closed until at least this evening. The closure stretches westward from Exit 133 Dotsero.

An alternate route has been established by CDOT, but officials warn that it adds a minimum of two and a half hours of travel time. Authorities say that updates will be posted to the COtrip website and to the CDOT Facebook page.

CDOT says that four commercial vehicles were involved, and one was a tanker carrying seven thousand gallons of gasoline. Officials say that the damaged tanker must have all remaining gasoline pumped into a new tanker, which will take at least four hours.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous, discovered their Cash...
Couple heading back to retirement after lottery win
Colorado police officer promoted 3.5 years after being found drunk at wheel of police car.
Aurora officer promoted after being found drunk behind wheel
Body camera footage shows officers repeatedly used a stun gun to restrain 31-year-old Keenan...
GRAPHIC: Teacher dies after LAPD officer uses Taser during traffic stop
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Fatal shooting of robber by customer at Mexican restaurant will go to grand jury, police say
This year, the National Girl Scouts have a new sponsor and a new cookie – the...
Girl Scouts introduce new cookie flavor

Latest News

Patterson Road shooting suspect is in custody, police report
Meet Eden
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week
Two Colorado Mesa University men’s basketball players, Redshirt Sophomore Guard Blaise Threatt,...
Two CMU Men’s Basketball players named to Bevo Francis Award Watchlist
Two CMU Men’s Basketball players named to Bevo Francis Award Watchlist