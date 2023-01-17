Westbound lane of I-70 in Glenwood Canyon closed due to crash

GLENWOOD, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation announced just after noon Tuesday that a crash between four commercial vehicles and closed the westbound land of I-70.

One of the vehicles was a tanker truck that ruptured, spilling around three thousand gallons of gasoline onto the interstate, according to officials.

Officials say that they expect the lanes to be closed until at least this evening. The closure stretches westward from Exit 133 Dotsero.

An alternate route has been established by CDOT, but officials warn that it adds a minimum of two and a half hours of travel time. Authorities say that updates will be posted to the COtrip website and to the CDOT Facebook page.

CDOT says that four commercial vehicles were involved, and one was a tanker carrying seven thousand gallons of gasoline. Officials say that the damaged tanker must have all remaining gasoline pumped into a new tanker, which will take at least four hours.

