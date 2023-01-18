Snow winding down, turning drier to end the week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We saw quite a bit of snow come down in Grand Junction yesterday afternoon and through the overnight hours, but actual accumulations on the ground wound up being a bit of a dud compared to some of the projected totals. Cloudy skies are still in place as snow comes to an end this morning, but some sunshine is possible this afternoon. We should continue to stay dry with some lingering clouds through the end of the week and into the weekend.

Next 24 Hours

Most of the remaining snow late this morning is falling over the Grand Mesa and the San Juan Mountains in and around Telluride. There are a couple of smaller pockets of light snow in other higher elevation locations, but the snow is all but over with around the lower elevations. Cloudy skies continue around the region through the rest of the morning and into the early afternoon, then we’ll start to see a few breaks in the clouds and see a little bit of sunshine by later this afternoon with temperatures in the lower to middle 30s. Skies will continue to clear out through the evening as snow wraps up in the higher elevations. Expect mostly clear to partly cloudy skies tonight with temperatures cooling into the teens. Thursday kicks off with those same mostly clear to partly cloudy skies, then clouds will be on the increase once again through the day on Thursday with highs again in the lower to middle 30s.

San Juan Snow

The next in a train of troughs moves onshore over the Pacific Northwest late Wednesday night, then digs southward into southern Utah and northern Arizona by early Friday morning. Southerly and southwesterly winds rounding the base of that trough and blowing up against the San Juan Mountains could bring a quick round of snow to locations in and around the San Juans through the day on Friday. We’ll mention a small chance of snow for Montrose and an even lower chance of snow for Grand Junction, but it looks like this will be a Dove Creek, Telluride, Ouray, Cortez, Durango, etc. snow event. Snowfall totals for the moment look pretty low, with most places only seeing an inch or two of snow. Keep checking back for updates on locations, timing, and snowfall amounts.

Previewing the Weekend

Northerly winds behind that system that brings snow to the San Juans on Friday will usher in drier and cooler air on Saturday. We’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies around the region, but high temperatures will have to work hard to make it into the lower 30s. Clouds will move back into the region Saturday night ahead of the arrival of our next system that could bring some small snow chances mostly to the High Country and the Continental Divide on Sunday.

