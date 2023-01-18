Snowfall continues for the mountains and high country

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Winter Weather Alerts:

Avalanche Warning remains in effect for the South San Juan Mountains, including the La Plata Mountains, Rico Mountains, Needle Mountains, areas around Wolf Creek Pass, South San Juan Wilderness, and Grand Mesa until 11 pm Tuesday, January 17.

Avalanche Warnings (KKCO / KJCT)

Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect for the following:

Animas River Basin-San Juan River Basin, Four Corners/Upper Dolores River, and for the cities of Durango, Bayfield, Ignacio, Pagosa Springs, Cortez, Dove Creek, and Mancos until Tuesday, January 17 at 11 pm.

Southwest San Juan Mountains, including Silverton, Rico, and Hesperus cities, until 11 am Wednesday, January 18.

Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Feet until Wednesday at 2 am

Northern El Paso County/Monument Ridge/Rampart Range Below 7500 Feet until Wednesday at 5 pm.

La Sal and Abajo Mountains, including the city of Monticello, until 5 am January 18

Uncompahgre Plateau and Dallas Divide, including the cities of Ridgway and Glade Park, until Wednesday at 11 am

Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect for the following:

Elkhead and Park Mountains-Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys, which include the cities of Columbine, Hahns Peak, Toponas, Aspen, Vail, and Snowmass until 5 pm Wednesday

Southeast Utah-La Sal and Abajo Mountains which include the cities of Blanding and Monticello, until 5 am Wednesday

Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus-Flat Tops, Uncompahgre Plateau and Dallas Divide, Northwest San Juan Mountains-Tavaputs Plateau, Grand, Battlement Mesas-West Elk and Sawatch Mountains which include the cities of Rio Blanco, Buford, Trappers Lake, Ridgway, Glade Park, Telluride, Ouray, Lake City, Crested Butte, Taylor Park, and Marble until 11 am Wednesday.

Western Mosquito Range/East Lake County Above 11000 Feet, Leadville Vicinity/Lake County Below 11000 Feet, Teller County/Rampart Range Above 7500 Feet, Pikes Peak Between 7500 and 11000 Feet, and above 11000 Feet until 5 pm Wednesday.

Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet until 2 am Wednesday

La Garita Mountains Above 10000 Feet, Upper Rio Grande Valley/Eastern San Juan Mountains Below 10000 Feet until 2 am Wednesday

Eastern Sawatch Mountains Above 11000 Feet until 5 pm Wednesday

Saguache County East of Continental Divide Below 10000 Feet until 2 am Wednesday

Paradox Valley/Lower Dolores River, including the cities of Gateway and Nucla, until midnight Wednesday

Winter Weather Alerts (KKCO / KJCT)

Winter Storm Debrief

The winter storm that moved into the state earlier this morning will continue throughout the day. Areas in our mountains and the high country will see widespread scattered snow showers, some of which can be heavy. Our valleys could also see another round of snowfall around the overnight hours. The robust low-pressure system, located south of Pueblo around 5 pm, will slowly move northeastward to the Great Plains. Around early Wednesday morning, the travel commute along I-25, I-70, and I-76 heading into Wyoming, Nebraska, and Kansas will be messy to dangerous. High winds, low visibility, and high snowfall rates are likely to occur, and this could make for possible high closures.

The low pressure will also feed snowfall back to the Western Slope and along the Continental Divide throughout the day on Wednesday. As a result, our mountains and the high country can still receive moderate to pockets of heavier snowfall before slowly tapering off towards the evening hours. By Wednesday night, most of the snowfall and winter storm will have left the state. Most of our valleys will sit primarily dry, except Montrose, which can have a morning snow shower and overcast skies that will stick around for the entire day. Temperatures for most of our valleys will stick in the mid-thirties before we move on Thursday.

Snowfall totals from this winter storm vary by location. Ranging from one to two feet is likely for the mountains. For the high country, snowfall will range from eight to sixteen inches. The valleys are looking at anywhere between one to four inches. There can be pockets of high snowfall amounts in isolated locations that can be more than the maximum range.

Snowfall totals for Wednesday, January 18 (KKCO / KJCT)

Rest of the Week

By Thursday, dry conditions will stick around for the day, and snowfall chances will remain slim to none for all of the Western Slope. However, many locations will start to feel the temperatures fall again, with most of our valleys staying around the lower thirties. Temperatures will then remain consistent in the lower thirties throughout the week, staying at or below the thirty-two-degree freezing mark. By Saturday, January 21, the cloud cover will taper off, and we will start to see sunshine with the mix of some clouds. By Sunday, January 22, cloud cover moves back in with another slight chance of snowfall for the mountains and high country.

Getting into the start of the following Monday, January 23, temperatures are going to continue to remain at or below the freezing point. In Grand Junction, the lower thirties will hang around, but for Montrose, temperatures will fall into the upper twenties. Again, cloud cover will be the story throughout the day, and this will carry over into Tuesday, January 24.

