Athlete of the Week: Cash Walker

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Central High School Warriors star Tight End Cash Walker, and Grand Junction Native has announced he is planning on continuing his athletic career in Grand Junction at Colorado Mesa University, according to an announcement via social media.

Despite the hometown connection, Walker says continuing his career with CMU was no easy decision, but he says it was ultimately the right fit.

“Signing with CMU definitely was not an overnight decision. How the whole thing started, I actually went to a spring practice. And I’m going to my car, and Coach Gilmore, he runs up to me, he asked me who my name is, blah, blah, blah. And it kind of started there,” Walker said.

The hometown kid will hopefully be making big catches in front of the CMU fans in a place. He’s familiar with, Stocker Stadium where Central also plays.

“I’ve actually had that conversation with my parents and coaches too, playing here in my own backyard, that’s a really cool feeling,” Walker said.

Walker will be potentially joining a Mavs team that is entering year two under a new coaching regime that had a pretty proficient passing attack this past season, averaging 36 points per game, and an average of 300 passing yards per game.

“Watching Dagam Rienks this last year, I kind of got to learn more about their scheme, they’re running eleven, twelve personnel in the field, meaning they’re having the tight end on the field, pretty much every offensive snap, they block, they catch the ball, So as in terms of fit, it was pretty perfect for me,” Walker said.

Despite the many challenges that come with being a colligate student athlete, Walker says he plans on still finding time to support is Central Warriors Football team when he’s able to.

“That’s the plan for sure. Playing on a Saturday and maybe the night before but being here at Grand Junction and Stocker stadium. That’s the plan. Hopefully I can come support, support them as much as I can,” Walker said.

Walker said he is planning on studying construction management while at CMU.

CMU is expected to announce official signings from this year’s recruiting class in about a month.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.