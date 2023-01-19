CDOT announces temporary closure of Monarch Pass

By Kacie Sinton
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:51 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
THE CONTINENTAL DIVIDE, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that Monarch Pass will be closed from 5 p.m. onward on Thursday.

Officials say that there is no definite time when the road will be reopened, and closure may last as long as two hours. Travelers should plan ahead, allow for additional travel time, or leave earlier, advises CDOT.

Eastbound traffic will be stopped near the summit at mile marker 199. Westbound traffic will be stopped at Maysville, mile marker 205.

The closure is so that CDOT crews can perform winter maintenance in the area. More information on the closure and other projects affecting traffic can be found here.

