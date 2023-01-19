Grand Junction Man Charged With Sexual Exploitation of a Child

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A 36-year-old Grand Junction man is in jail after investigators with the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office obtained a search warrant for his electronic devices.

Investigators received a Cyber tip from Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) that indicated child sexual abuse content had been uploaded to a device in Hopkins name. They searched Hopkins phone, laptop and small tablet device after obtaining a search warrant.

Investigators identified several videos depicting prepubescent children engaged in sex acts with adults on Hopkins’ devices. Hopkins denied any such material on his device.

He was arrested and is being held in the Mesa County detention facility on at $50,000 cash bond. Hopkins is being charged with seven counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.