All southwest and south-central mountain passes open

All southwest and south-central mountain passes are open in Colorado after several days of winter maintenance.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:44 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation announced Thursday that all southwestern and south-central mountain passes are open to traffic.

Following two days of winter maintenance operations, US 550 Red Mountain, CO 17 Cumbres, and La Manga passes are open. CDOT crews also worked to clear snow slide paths between Silverton and Ouray.

CDOT is advising travelers to plan ahead before hitting the road this weekend. Live road conditions can be check by visiting the COTrip website.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement in body armor gather outside of an apartment on Northern Way on Jan. 17, 2023.
Patterson Road shooting suspect identified, facing multiple charges
Colorado police officer promoted 3.5 years after being found drunk at wheel of police car.
Aurora officer promoted after being found drunk behind wheel
Body camera footage shows officers repeatedly used a stun gun to restrain 31-year-old Keenan...
GRAPHIC: Teacher dies after LAPD officer uses Taser during traffic stop
Police block off the area near Northern Way on Jan. 17, 2023.
Grand Junction man allegedly shot at police, FedEx driver while drunk
Harroun is facing a felony charge of third-degree assault against an at-risk adult.
Off-duty officer arrested for alleged assault

Latest News

The federal government just made a big promise to every veteran in Colorado and across America.
Veterans Affairs to offer mental health services for free
Rising Xcel bills led to huge increase in people unable to afford heating bills
High Xcel bills caused huge increase in people applying for help
Rising Xcel bills led to huge increase in people unable to afford heating bills
Rising Xcel bills led to huge increase in people unable to afford heating bills
The federal government just made a big promise to every veteran in Colorado and across America.
Veterans to get mental health services for free