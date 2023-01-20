SNAP recipients to see reduction in benefits

Pandemic emergency funding will be ending for households utilizing SNAP after February.
Pandemic emergency funding will be ending for households utilizing SNAP after February.(WDBJ)
By Cristian Sida
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 8:16 PM MST
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The pandemic created a crisis situation for several households, so the federal government increased monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, but starting in March, SNAP recipients will see a significant decrease in monthly payments.

“Every single SNAP-participating household in Colorado will see a decrease, some more than others,” said Karla Maraccini, division director of food and energy assistance.

About 290,000 households across Colorado will be experiencing shrinking SNAP benefits.

“So it’s a difficult situation to be in. No matter how much you plan and budget for a change like this, it is still going to be challenging,” said Maraccini. “We are still going to see households who have to choose between paying their rent and putting food on the table.”

The Colorado Department of Human Services estimates the average decrease in benefits will be $90 per person each month or $360 for a family of four.

