Report: Alec Baldwin wants to finish ‘Rust’ despite facing involuntary manslaughter charges

Despite facing involuntary manslaughter charges, actor/producer Alec Baldwin reportedly wants...
Despite facing involuntary manslaughter charges, actor/producer Alec Baldwin reportedly wants to finish "Rust."(Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 7:59 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Alec Baldwin reportedly intends to finish producing the movie “Rust.”

The project was halted after the 2021 shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set.

Her death launched intense scrutiny of what happened when Baldwin pulled the trigger on a gun that was supposed to be loaded with blanks.

Hutchins’ family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Baldwin.

When that suit was settled, family members released a statement saying they believe the death was a “terrible accident.”

However, the family issued a new statement when prosecutors announced Thursday that they intended to file involuntary manslaughter charges against Baldwin and armorer Hanna Reed.

The family said the charges were warranted and supported by an independent investigation they carried out.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement in body armor gather outside of an apartment on Northern Way on Jan. 17, 2023.
Patterson Road shooting suspect identified, facing multiple charges
Colorado police officer promoted 3.5 years after being found drunk at wheel of police car.
Aurora officer promoted after being found drunk behind wheel
Body camera footage shows officers repeatedly used a stun gun to restrain 31-year-old Keenan...
GRAPHIC: Teacher dies after LAPD officer uses Taser during traffic stop
Police block off the area near Northern Way on Jan. 17, 2023.
Grand Junction man allegedly shot at police, FedEx driver while drunk
Harroun is facing a felony charge of third-degree assault against an at-risk adult.
Off-duty officer arrested for alleged assault

Latest News

Current Grand Junction High School
Students hold rally following sexual abuse allegations
Judge OK’s trial for Illinois paramedics in patient’s death
Kentucky police says 24-year-old Rigoberto Vasquez-Barradas has been charged after a domestic...
Police: Man arrested for fetal homicide after woman suffers miscarriage in assault
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House to mayors who are attending the...
White House to McCarthy: No negotiations on debt limit