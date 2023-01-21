Three arrested, 5,000 Fentanyl pills found by GJPD
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Three people were arrested in Grand Junction after police attempted to make contact with a vehicle for a traffic stop.
On Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, officers with the Grand Junction Police Department attempted a traffic stop near G Road and 27 Road when the vehicle fled from police.
Law enforcement did not pursue the vehicle.
Shortly after, near 2:45 p.m., the vehicle hit a ditch near the 2600 block of Paradise Drive where it sustained damage. From there, the driver and two passengers fled on foot.
The Grand Junction Police Department and Colorado State Patrol officers quickly detained the two men and the woman. The three were remanded to the Mesa County Detention Facility.
The Grand Junction Police officers found approximately 5,000 pills presumed to be fentanyl pills through the investigation.
Lanieve Cox, age 21, was charged with the following:
- Controlled Substance-Distribute Fentanyl
- Vehicular Eluding
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Aggravated Driving with Revoked License
- Drove Wrong Way on Street
- Resisting Arrest
- Obstructing Peace Officer
- Tampering with Physical Evidence
- Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance
- Drove on Suspended License
- Conspiracy
- Criminal Impersonation
Sergio Hidalgo-Torres, age 38, was charged with the following:
- Controlled Substance-Distribute Fentanyl
- Resisting Arrest
- Obstructing Peace Officer
- Tampering with Physical Evidence
- Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance
- Conspiracy
Jesus Soto-Marquez, age 23, was charged with the following:
- Controlled Substance-Distribute Fentanyl
- Unlawful Possession
- Tampering with Physical Evidence
- Resisting Arrest
- Obstructing Peace Officer
- Conspiracy
Holy Family School was put into shelter-in-place for approximately twenty minutes until the Grand Junction Police Department took the three individuals into custody.
The GJPD believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.
This investigation remains ongoing; there is no further information available at this time.
