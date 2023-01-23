Higher snow chances for our mountains over the next few days

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Today was another dry day across the Western Slope from morning to afternoon. However, we did see cloud cover started to move in around the noon hours slowly and will continue throughout the remainder of the day. When we get into the nighttime, valleys will remain predominantly dry, but our mountains and some locations in the High Country could see another round of snowfall. Most snowfall will stay in the San Juans and the state’s southern portion. Our valleys could have a slight chance of light snow showers tonight, but no signification accumulation will occur. Low temperatures across the Western Slope will sit again in the teens to single digits.

Monday, January 23, snowfall will continue for areas in the San Juans and some locations in the high country throughout the morning and afternoon hours. Most of the snowfall will taper off by the evening hours for the San Juans. Valleys will start to see some mix of sun and clouds throughout the morning and remain dry throughout the day. Temperatures in Grand Junction will sit in the lower thirties, while Montrose will stay in the upper twenties. Snowfall accumulation by Monday night will sit around three to four inches for locations in the San Juans, and our mountains could see around four to six.

Tuesday, January 24, more snowfall continues to become widespread across the state. Again, most of the snowfall will stay towards the state’s southern portion. Valleys will remain dry but have the overcast skies move back into the area. By the evening hours, the snowfall will expand to the Front Range and continue into the overnight hours. Temperatures in Grand Junction and Montrose will remain in the same range as they were on Monday. Snowfall accumulation from Tuesday’s snowmaker will sit around one to three inches in the San Juans.

On Wednesday, January 25, snowfall will continue throughout the San Juans and along the Continental Divide but stay minimal compared to Monday and Tuesday. Dry conditions will continue for our valleys, and we will see no change in our temperatures for Grand Junction and Montrose. Snowfall accumulation will sit low, around one to two inches at most.

From Thursday, January 26, until Sunday, January 29, temperatures will slowly start rising, and sunshine will become more prominent. Thursday, we will have the mix of sun and clouds leading to partly cloudy skies, and temperatures in Grand Junction and Montrose will sit in the lower thirties. However, by the weekend, temperatures will rise into the upper thirties for both locations, with mostly sunny skies.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.