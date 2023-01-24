Clouds and mountain snow continues through Wednesday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Clear skies from much of the day yesterday around the central portions of the Western Slope filled back in with clouds overnight last night, and many of us started the morning off with cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Some light snow also fell along Highway 139 from Loma to Rangely, as well as atop the Grand Mesa. Some scattered snow is possible once again across the higher elevations of the central and eastern portions of the Western Slope while we could see a little more sunshine once again later this afternoon in the valleys.

Next 24 Hours

After a cloudy start to the day, we’re starting to see some blue skies and some sunshine across the lower elevations of the Western Slope as we continue into the afternoon with highs in the lower to middle 30s. Clouds will continue to linger around in the higher elevations with scattered snow popping up through the afternoon and evening. Most of the snow winds down overnight tonight, but clouds fill back in with lows in the middle and upper teens. Snow becomes a bit more widespread across the region on Wednesday, and even the valleys could see a few snowflakes before sunrise early Wednesday morning. That scattered snow will once again favor the higher elevations of the central and eastern portions of the Western Slope by the afternoon as skies start clearing out once again over the lower elevations.

Expected Snowfall Totals

Despite the chance for some snowflakes early Wednesday morning in the valleys, accumulations should only be a trace to 1 inch at most. Any accumulations should be localized to a couple of locations, and widespread accumulations of more than a trace are not anticipated. Farther east over the higher elevations, as much as 1 to 4 inches of snow is possible, with 2 to 4 inches possible over the High Country from Aspen and Vail, then back west toward Meeker.

Drier and Warmer end of the Week

Skies will start clearing out some across the Western Slope on Thursday, but continued northerly winds will keep highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Expect middle 30s with continued partly cloudy skies into Friday, then that warming trend continues into the weekend.

Next System Arrives Late This Weekend

A quick system clips the northern portions of the Western Slope on Saturday and could bring a few snowflakes as far south as Grand Junction, but still overall chances of seeing snow in Grand Junction remain low. Elsewhere we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs warming into the upper 30. Sunday should be a dry day for most, but clouds continue with highs once again in the upper 30s. Rain and snow chances increase again overnight Sunday night, and it looks like that rain and snow is expected to return on Monday.

