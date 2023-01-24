Colorado Parks and Wildlife hosting another hearing on wolf reintroduction

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is gearing up for another hearing on wolf reintroduction on the western slope.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:46 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife is gearing up for another hearing on Gray Wolf reintroduction in the western slope. Perspectives on whether the wolves should be introduced vary widely, and the question has become somewhat of a divisive topic in Colorado politics.

Proponents of reintroduction say that returning the wolves to their habitat is scientifically backed. “I’m hearing a lot about cattle loss and compensation, but what I am not hearing is the science and the facts that come with the cattle loss based on what facts and what knowledge,” said Ryan Kimper, a Colorado resident.

Others, however, feel that reintroducing wolves to our area will impact them unfairly. Rancher Clint Jackson says that wolves would make him financially at risk.

Wolves are currently listed as endangered in Colorado, barring them from being killed under the Federal Endangered Species Act. The CPW is working with the feds to allow for state-level control of wolves.

The hearing will be held next Wednesday in Gunnison.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement in body armor gather outside of an apartment on Northern Way on Jan. 17, 2023.
Patterson Road shooting suspect identified, facing multiple charges
File - police lights
Law enforcement rushes to reported Grand Junction bank robbery
Police block off the area near Northern Way on Jan. 17, 2023.
Grand Junction man allegedly shot at police, FedEx driver while drunk
According to authorities, high winds in the area may have contributed to a restaurant sign...
Police: 72-year-old woman dies, 2 others injured after Denny’s sign falls on car
Brian Cohee II, 19, of Grand Junction
Jury selected in Brian Cohee II murder trial

Latest News

grpotw
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week
COLORADO PARKS AND WILDLIFE IS GEARING UP FOR ANOTHER HEARING ABOUT THE WOLF REINTRODUCTION...
Colorado Parks and Wildlife hosting another hearing on wolf reintroduction
This undated booking photo provided by the Denver Police Department shows Coban Porter. Police...
Nuggets star Porter Jr.’s brother arrested after fatal crash
THE TRIAL CONTINUES TODAY FOR BRIAN COHEE...
The Brian Cohee trial continues