Grand Rivers Pet of the Week

grpotw
grpotw(KKCO/KJCT)
By Gabriel Gonzalez
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 8:54 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet Pelican!

She is a two-year-old black Lab mix. She weighs about 65 pounds and has a good amount of energy. She loves playing outside with others dogs. Pelican is very treat motivated. She has plenty of love to give, but she has not lived with other cats. Anyone interested should be cautious when introducing her to a cat.

She is up to date on all her vaccinations and is spayed. Her adoption fee is $160 cash only.

If you are interested you can call the Grand Rivers Humane Society at 970-644-0575.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement in body armor gather outside of an apartment on Northern Way on Jan. 17, 2023.
Patterson Road shooting suspect identified, facing multiple charges
Police block off the area near Northern Way on Jan. 17, 2023.
Grand Junction man allegedly shot at police, FedEx driver while drunk
File - police lights
Law enforcement rushes to reported Grand Junction bank robbery
According to authorities, high winds in the area may have contributed to a restaurant sign...
Police: 72-year-old woman dies, 2 others injured after Denny’s sign falls on car
Brian Cohee II, 19, of Grand Junction
Jury selected in Brian Cohee II murder trial

Latest News

This undated booking photo provided by the Denver Police Department shows Coban Porter. Police...
Nuggets star Porter Jr.’s brother arrested after fatal crash
THE TRIAL CONTINUES TODAY FOR BRIAN COHEE...
The Brian Cohee trial continues
Two snowshoers stand silhouetted against the brilliant light reflecting off the snow.
GALLERY: Snowpack buries the western slope
A valley swaddled in clouds and ice.
Snowpack on the Western Slope