Law enforcement rushes to reported Grand Junction bank robbery

File - police lights(Atlanta News First)
By KKCO Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 5:06 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Just minutes ago, police headed to a report of a bank robbery at the Bank of the San Juans.

No injuries have been reported.

Initial reports indicate the robber wrote their demand on a slip of paper, then left the building in an older blue passenger car.

The FBI is reportedly involved, according to law enforcement.

We’ve got a crew on the way and will update you as soon as we know more.

___

This story is still developing. More information will be released as it becomes available.

